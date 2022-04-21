American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $829.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

