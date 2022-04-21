American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. American Electric Power has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.870-$5.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.87-5.07 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.