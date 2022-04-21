American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

AEP stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

