American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.88 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $412.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

