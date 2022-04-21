American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 15,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,293. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $5,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 93.3% in the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

