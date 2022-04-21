American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $79,723.02 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $79,723.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $94,869.50.

American Well stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 1,320,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,648. The firm has a market cap of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.