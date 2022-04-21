American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 16,926 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00.
Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 1,320,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.60. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.
About American Well (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.
