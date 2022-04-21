Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

