Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million.
Americas Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.