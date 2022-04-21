Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.38. 4,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average is $223.39. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,507,000 after acquiring an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

