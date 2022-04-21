Analysts Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,832,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 541,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

