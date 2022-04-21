Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.63 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $19.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

NYSE BCE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. BCE has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after buying an additional 651,805 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

