Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

BIGC opened at $18.37 on Thursday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

