Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackBerry.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
