Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CDW by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.63. CDW has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.