Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to post sales of $142.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.09 million and the highest is $142.40 million. Civeo reported sales of $125.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $610.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $614.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $614.67 million, with estimates ranging from $597.14 million to $632.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. Civeo has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,196 shares of company stock worth $23,455,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.