Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Gildan Activewear also posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 100.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 298,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

