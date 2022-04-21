Analysts Anticipate MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on INKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,253. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.