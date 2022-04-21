Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to post sales of $265.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.97 million. MongoDB reported sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $214,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $407.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.40. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

