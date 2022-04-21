Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will post sales of $875.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $891.00 million and the lowest is $865.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NLSN stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.51. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

