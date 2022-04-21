Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.46. Northern Oil and Gas reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOG stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 11,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,365. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

