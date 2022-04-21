Analysts Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.34). Sabre reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,049,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 100,851 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sabre by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.90.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.