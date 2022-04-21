Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

