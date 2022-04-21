Analysts Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the highest is $15.90 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $84.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $113.54 million, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $119.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 94.89% and a negative net margin of 62.37%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.52. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

