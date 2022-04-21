Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.15 Million

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will post sales of $195.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.30 million. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $143.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $763.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.