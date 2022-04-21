Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at about $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

