Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will report $309.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $256.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $159.69 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

