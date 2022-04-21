Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 95,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

