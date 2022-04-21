Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to announce $730,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

