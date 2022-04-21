Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on OLED shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 92.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $144.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.29. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

