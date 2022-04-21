Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cameco Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.18.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$39.42 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$19.68 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at C$931,900.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

