Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Bank by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in National Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in National Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

