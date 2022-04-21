Analysts Offer Predictions for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $63,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,870,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

