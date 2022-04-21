Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.45.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$41.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.