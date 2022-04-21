Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

