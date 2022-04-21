Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 414.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

