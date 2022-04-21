Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.
Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 414.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.