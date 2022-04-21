Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $169.33 million and a PE ratio of -15.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,576,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

