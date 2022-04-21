Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

TRP opened at $57.81 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.