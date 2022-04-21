Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 21st (ASML, AZN, BZLFY, CS, DANOY, ELEZY, EPRXF, GCTAF, HBM, HRI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 21st:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42).

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,050 ($39.68).

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$6.50.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. to €19.00 ($20.43). Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $158.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,391 ($44.12) to GBX 3,724 ($48.45).

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$13.25 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 112 to SEK 110. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55).

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from CHF 330 to CHF 290. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.70 to C$1.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00.

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.50 ($16.67). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

