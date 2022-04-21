Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barclays (LON: BARC):

4/21/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/20/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/5/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.86).

3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/9/2022 – Barclays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BARC stock traded up GBX 1.12 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,037,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,183,184. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

