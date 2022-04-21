Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barclays (LON: BARC):
- 4/21/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/20/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/5/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/4/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/31/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/30/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.86).
- 3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/15/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Barclays had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 220 ($2.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/9/2022 – Barclays had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/8/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 3/1/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/24/2022 – Barclays had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.12) price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/23/2022 – Barclays was given a new GBX 321 ($4.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
BARC stock traded up GBX 1.12 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,037,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,183,184. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 184.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.
