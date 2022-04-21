Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CSG Systems International (CSGS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS):

4/16/2022 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – CSG Systems International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – CSG Systems International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

3/31/2022 – CSG Systems International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – CSG Systems International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSGS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,117. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

