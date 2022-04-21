Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PDF Solutions (PDFS)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

4/13/2022 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

4/11/2022 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/31/2022 – PDF Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDFS stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,573. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $874.05 million, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PDF Solutions Inc alerts:

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.