Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cameco (CCJ)

4/20/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/14/2022 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

4/12/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/11/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

Shares of CCJ traded down $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 445,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,035. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

