Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN):

4/19/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Middlefield Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

3/26/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MBCN opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

