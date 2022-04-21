Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):
- 4/19/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/6/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of PFE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 737,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,834. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.