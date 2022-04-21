Analysts Set Expectations for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.