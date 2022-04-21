Analysts’ Upgrades for April 21st (AMCX, AOSL, APEI, BDC, BFC, BHP, BMA, BMI, DMLP, ETWO)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 21st:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s Q1 performance benefited record order rates, driven by robust demand and accelerated adoption of innovative digital water technologies, particularly ORION Cellular endpoints and BEACON digital platform. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are driving the company’s backlog. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives and value-based pricing led to an enhanced spending leverage. Strong balance sheet bodes well for its growth and capital allocation strategy. However, inflationary pressure along with production volatility caused by global supply chain disruptions affected quarterly margins and sales of flow instrumentation products.”

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.50 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iridium’s Q1 performance gained from expanding subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices and higher services’ revenues. Iridium expects commercial service revenues to benefit from growth in IoT, ongoing activations and solid uptake of the company’s broadband services going ahead. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, supply chain disruptions pose a significant headwind. Stiff competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Higher costs and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses added concerns.”

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company’s dominance in 8,16 and 32-bit microcontrollers is driving top-line growth. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio. It is gaining from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies, globally. Nevertheless, supply-chain constraints related to semiconductors has been a headwind. The company could not meet demand with adequate supply as shipping of products were facing increasing backlogs. Microchip expects wafer fab, as well as assembly and test constraints, will persist through 2022 and beyond. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for investors. Microchip shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $275.00 target price on the stock.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $329.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s performance is benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model. Recovery in advertising and job market boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices. Microsoft shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $179.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance has been solid, driven by strong demand for coronavirus tests, recently launched drugs and diagnostics platforms. Core pharmaceuticals business is showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division maintains its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests and other diagnostics platforms. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera. Approval of new drugs should also boost the top line. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The decline in sales of legacy drugs due to generic competition has also affected revenues. Moreover, the outlook for 2022 was lackluster. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tanzanian Gold Corp is a mineral resource company. It engages in the exploration and development of gold properties primarily in Tanzania. The Company’s principal properties include Buckreef Project, Kigosi Project, Lunguya Project Area, Itetemia Property and Luhala Property. Tanzanian Gold Corp, formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation, is based in TORONTO Ontario. “

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. is engaged in researching, developing and marketing cardiovascular and neurobiology products for commercial development. The company’s products are designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs. At the present time The company’s principal products or activities are: the Thrombus Precursor Protein Diagnostic Test; the Functional Intact Fibrinogen Diagnostic Test; Therapeutic Neurocompounds; In Vitro Diagnostic Products For Ifectious And Auto-Immune Disease; and Mouse Serum “

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

