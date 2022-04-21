Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Berry (BRY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Berry (NASDAQ: BRY):

4/14/2022 – Berry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Berry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

4/7/2022 – Berry was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

4/5/2022 – Berry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

3/28/2022 – Berry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

3/22/2022 – Berry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

3/14/2022 – Berry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Berry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Berry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,802. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $983.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

