Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Braze (BRZE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) recently:

4/12/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $75.00.

3/16/2022 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Braze was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Braze stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,996.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $68,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $22,150,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

