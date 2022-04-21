Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CLP (CLPHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CLP (OTCMKTS: CLPHY):

4/20/2022 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

4/13/2022 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

4/6/2022 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

3/31/2022 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

3/23/2022 – CLP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

3/17/2022 – CLP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

3/1/2022 – CLP was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CLP Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Get CLP Holdings Limited alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.