Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ExlService (EXLS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) recently:

4/20/2022 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $149.00.

4/14/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $146.00.

4/5/2022 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

3/1/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

2/28/2022 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

2/25/2022 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $152.01 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

